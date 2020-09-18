Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) As many as 109 fresh cases of COVID-19 including two medical staff, one jail inmate and a policeman were detected, taking the number of active patients to 1,188 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, officials said.

A coronavirus patient died on Thursday night, taking the toll to 51 in the district.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says ‘Corona Vaccine Will Be Available by Early Next Year’.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 450 sample results were received of which 109 tested positive while 95 recovered, taking the total number of those cured to 2,607 in the district so far.

Meanwhile, District Judge Rajiv Sharma and SSP Abhishek Yadav along with the district magistrate visited the district jail to oversee the situation about the spreading virus among jail inmates and directed for taking all precautions.

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews on Jewish New Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)