Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) An 11-day cultural programme 'Lok Rang' concluded with colourful performances by the folk artists of 22 states at Jawahar Kala Kendra (JKK) in the pink city.

Art and culture minister BD Kalla was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

JKK's Additional Director General Priyaka Jodhawat said nearly 1500 artists from 22 states took part in the Lok Rang programme which started on October 10.

A grand finale symphony titled 'Bharat Milan' was jointly presented by the artists of different states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland and Goa.

The program started with a performance by singer Ghazi Khan, from the traditional Manganiyar community of Rajasthan, and his team.

‘Hornbill' dance of Nagaland, ‘Ghoomar' of Rajasthan, ‘Chhau' dance of Jharkhand and ‘Siddi Goma' of Gujarat and ‘Bhangra' from Punjab were also performed in the event attended by principal secretary art and culture Gayatri Rathore, Additional Director General (ACB) Dinesh MN and others.

