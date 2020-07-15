Hyderabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,597 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the tally to 39,342 and the toll to 386.

The number of samples tested in the state crossed the two lakh mark while the active cases stood at 12,958 with a total of 25,999 people having been discharged so far.

Opposition Congress and BJP slammed the TRS government over alleged water-logging at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here following heavy downpour.

The day also saw some social media posts claiming a patient died at the state-run Gandhi Hospital due to shortage of oxygen. A purported audio conversation between the patient andanother person was also posted. An official of the hospital, however, said there was no shortage of oxygen.

The city, the epicentre of the deadly infection in the state, continued to churn out higher numbers accounting for 796 cases, followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 212 and 115 cases respectively, a government bulletin said. A total of 13,642 samples were tested on Wednesday, the highest for a day so far, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,08,666, it said.

The state had earlier faced criticism from various quarters, including the opposition parties, over low testing, a charge denied by the government.

Of the total 17,081 COVID beds in the government hospitals in the state, the occupancy rate as on Wednesday was 10.8 per cent, the bulletin said. The government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in its hospitals. People can contact 9154170960 on Whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, it said. State Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who posted a video of water logging in the OGH, alleged it reflected the abysmal standards of TRS administration. This is the state of Osmania Govt Hospital now!! Corona Pandemic sweeping the city and look at waterlogging in one of the most well-known government hospitals in the heart of Hyderabad!! Reflecting the abysmal standards of KCR Administration, Uttam Kumar Reddy tweeted. BJP MLA Raja Singh, in a video, alleged the TRS government has adopted a negligent attitude towards the Osmania hospital. Official sources could not be reached immediately for their comments on the issue. The OGH, built during the Nizam era, is a heritage structure.

