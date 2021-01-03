Bhaderwah (J&K), Jan 3 (PTI) At least 11 people were injured on Sunday when a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The bus was on its way from Bhaderwah to Jammu when its driver lost control due to slippery conditions near Ganpat bridge. The bus rolled down 200 feet before stopping abruptly, a police official said.

He said the bus driver and 10 passengers were injured in the incident.

"They were lucky to survive the accidednt as the bus got stuck 50 feet ahead of the fast-flowing Chenab river," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)