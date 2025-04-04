Imphal, Apr 4 (PTI) Security forces have arrested at least 11 militants belonging to various valley-based proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Friday.

Two active members of the banned PREPAK were apprehended from Langthabal Kunja in Imphal West district on Thursday, while another member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was held from Awanf Potsangbam in the same district.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails Passage of Waqf Bill in Parliament, Calls It 'Watershed Moment in India's Pursuit for Socio-Economic Justice'.

A militant belonging to the outlawed KYKL (SOREPA) was arrested on Thursday from Uningkhong area in Thoubal district, a police officer said.

The other arrests include one cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Chingarel Tezpur in Imphal East, one member of Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) from his residence at Phaknung Sangomshang in the district, one active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur district, two members of KCP(Noyon) from Keirao Wangkhem Mamang Leikai and two more of the outlawed outfit UPPK organisation – from Imphal East.

Also Read | PM Modi in Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok Today.

A pistol loaded with bullets was also recovered from one of the militants, the officer said.

Investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)