Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 11 more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 related death toll in the state to 2,019, a health bulletin said.

The state also reported 2,080 new virus cases on the day. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 2,17,151 in Rajasthan and out of these 16,993 are under treatment.

Also Read | An Indomitable Spirit: Story of a 25-Year-Old Who Defeated COVID-19 Despite an End-Stage Renal Failure and Underwent a Successful Kidney Transplantation.

As per the bulletin, 1,98,139 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from coronavirus infection is 388 till now, followed by 197 in Jodhpur, 150 in Ajmer, 148 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 97 in Bharatpur, and 77 in Pali.

Also Read | Bihar Elections 2020 Results: BJP Became Elder Brother by Climbing up Nitish Kumar's Ladder, Says Uma Bharti.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur had the highest with 450, while Jodhpur had 310, Bikaner 175, Ajmer 141, Alwar 115, Kota 113 and Sriganganagar 85, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)