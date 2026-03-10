New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The ripple effects of the West Asia have reached Bengaluru's eateries and hotels, with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) facing a potential shortage across the city, leading to the shutdown of various restaurants. In view of the prevailing situation, Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has written to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, flagging concerns over a potential shortage of gas cylinders and asking that a continued supply is maintained for the hospitality sector. "The reports of a shortage of LPG cylinders and its possible disruption to the hotel industry have been communicated to Hon. Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji. The Minister has constituted a high priority panel to ensure LPG supply is uninterrupted to non-domestic users, including hotels," Surya wrote on X, sharing the letter.

The BJP MP passed on the concerns of the Bangalore Hotel Association, which had highlighted that their partners depend on commercial LPG supplies for their hospitality needs.

"I am in receipt of representation from the Bangalore Hotels Association (Regd.) regarding concerns related to the continuity of commercial LPG supply to restaurants, hotels and other establishments in the hospitality sector. The restaurant and food service industry relies significantly on commercial LPG for daily kitchen operations. Unlike several other sectors, most commercial kitchens currently do not have immediate alternatives such as PNG connectivity or electric cooking systems at scale," Surya wrote in the letter sent on Monday.

Any disruption in LPG supply could directly impact restaurant operations, employment in the sector and services provided to consumers, the letter added.

"While the industry supports the Government's efforts to ensure adequate LPG supply for domestic households, the Association has requested assurance that commercial establishments continue to receive uninterrupted LPG supply through the existing distribution system," the letter added.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. This decision follows recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to the West Asia crisis."In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on the supply of LPG, the Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on X.

To manage the current supply environment, the ministry introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing. "The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing. (ANI)

