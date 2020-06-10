India News | 11 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Dharavi; No New Death

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Eleven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi, taking the count to 1,964 on Wednesday, said an official of the city civic body.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said no new death was recorded in the slum-dominated area, leaving the coronavirus fatality tally unchanged at 73.

He said the compounded daily case growth rate in Dharavi stood at 1.57 per cent, while the doubling rate was 44 days, showing a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the sprawling slum colony.

