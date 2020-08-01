Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Eleven more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the number of active cases to 205 on Saturday, officials said.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 20 in the district after a man who was admitted to a Delhi hospital succumbed to the disease, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said.

Nine more people recovered from the pathogen, taking the number of recoveries to 621 so far, District Magistrate Selva Kumar J. PTI

