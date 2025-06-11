Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 11 (ANI): On the 11th anniversary of the Modi government, Tika Ram Jully, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, slammed the government, saying that the past 11 years have been filled with lies, mislead, and harassment of the common man.

Jully criticised the government for failing to fulfil its promises, including providing 2 crore jobs every year, depositing Rs 15 lakh in people's accounts, bringing back black money, cleaning the River Ganga, and making diesel, petrol, and LPG cheaper.

While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jully said, "Look, the 11 years of Modi ji have been full of lies, misleading the public, harassing the common man. The promises made to the public, whether it is the promise of giving 2 crore jobs every year, or the promise of depositing 15 lakhs in the accounts, or the promise of bringing back black money within 100 days, or the talk of cleaning the Ganga Maayya, or the talk of making diesel, petrol and LPG cheaper, or the talk of making the dollar equal to the rupee. Or the talk of ending corruption and terrorism, all remained unfulfilled. Whether it is doubling the income of farmers, giving concrete houses to every poor, hundreds of such promises were made by Modi ji, none of which were fulfilled. Not even one came to reality."

The Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan also questioned the government's focus on 2047, saying that the public had given them only 5 years to work.

"Now they have started talking about 2047...hey, who has seen 2047. The public had given you 5 years; you have to work within that. Today, you have started talking about 2047, but the public did not give you the opportunity to 2047. Tell us your action plan for the next 5 years, so that the public gets relief," Jully demanded.

Julie further criticised the government's foreign policy, citing Operation Sindoor and the treatment of Indians in the US. The LoP also praised Indira Gandhi's courage, implying that the current government lacks the same level of leadership.

"You saw Operation Sindoor, no country in the world stood with us. Modi ji did so many foreign trips in 11 years, despite that, not even a single country stood with us. Now our children who have gone to America they being treated like terrorists. Pakistan is getting support everywhere in the world, but people are not standing with us. This is a serious issue; only talk will not work, you will have to show it by working. One should have courage like Indira Gandhi ji," he said. (ANI)

