New Delhi, June 11: An outrage has taken over X (formerly Twitter), with "Boycott Amazon" trending across India. Several users on X have come forward, and expressed disapproval of certain alleged content linked to the platform, claiming it hurts their religious sentiments. The trend has gained attention from across the country. Some social media users are accusing the company of repeated insensitivity. The online protest appears to be growing, as more people continue to join the call demanding accountability from the e-commerce giant.

As per multiple posts circulating on X, Amazon is being accused of promoting what users are calling “anti-Hindu propaganda.” A section of users has reportedly demanded that the company should face consequences for what they perceive as consistent disrespect towards Hindu Gods and Goddesses. One such post stated, “We will not tolerate any disrespect of our Gods & Goddesses, Amazon is regularly doing it.”

#BoycottAmazon

X User Says ‘Amazon Should Be Punished for Promoting Anti-Hindu Propaganda’

Amazon should be punished for promoting Anti-Hindu propaganda by Government @mygovindia @PiyushGoyal Put some strict restriction on Amazon!#BoycottAmazon Amazon Insults KaliMata pic.twitter.com/jjaA9t1e9m — विवेक शुक्ला (@VivvekShukla) June 11, 2025

‘Boycott Amazon’

Boycott Amazon we will not tolerate any disrespect of our Gods & Goddesses, Amazon is regularly doing it. #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/aFHeXwS0uC — 🚩 Ramesh Shinde 🇮🇳 (@Ramesh_hjs) June 11, 2025

X User Says ‘Amazon India Thinks It’s Okay To Sell a Book That Shows Maa Kali HANGED?’

🛑 #BoycottAmazon🛑 | 7th June – 7th July NO ORDERS. NO EXCUSES.@amazonIN thinks it’s okay to sell a book that shows Maa Kali HANGED? Are you out of your mind? 🤬 This isn’t freedom of expression — it’s blatant Hinduphobia. You mock our Goddess, and expect our money? Shut… pic.twitter.com/DXbSSLNosA — WOW_THAT'S AMAZING (@WOWTHATSAMAZIN5) June 11, 2025

Why Is #BoycottAmazon Trending?

Amazon is reportedly facing backlash on X after a section of users claimed the e-commerce giant has reportedly allowed content on its platform that allegedly disrespects Hindu religious beliefs. The controversy reportedly arises from an Book titled "Kali Ma: A Collection of Short Stories," where an image of Goddess Kali being hanged, which has allegedly hurt the sentiments of many. One user said, “Boycott Amazon.” Another said, “Amazon should be punished for promoting Anti-Hindu propaganda,” while urging the government to “Put some strict restriction on Amazon.” The same user further alleged, “Amazon Insults KaliMata.”

The online protests have intensified and several users expressed anger over Boycott Amazon in India. One user posted, “Boycott Amazon. We will not tolerate any disrespect of our Gods & Goddesses, Amazon is regularly doing it.” Another user said a one-month boycott, and stated, “7th June – 7th July. NO ORDERS. NO EXCUSES.” The user post further read, “Amazon India thinks it’s okay to sell a book that shows Maa Kali HANGED? Are you out of your mind?” and added, “This isn’t freedom of expression — it’s blatant Hinduphobia. Shut it down with your wallet.”

