New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the 11 years of Modi government was a "golden period" of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service.

In Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister, Shah said this new India is rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, perform and transform.

He said this journey of making India "number 1" in every field by bringing positive changes in the lives of the countrymen will continue.

"The historic 11 years of the Modi Government have been a golden period of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi and called it 11 years of "seva" (service).

The Modi government completes the first year of its third term on Monday.

The home minister said the country has seen a new era of economic revival, social justice, cultural pride and national security.

"The Modi government has proved that when the leadership is clear, the resolve is firm and the intention is of public service, then new records of service, security and good governance are created," he said.

Shah said when PM Modi took over the reins of the country in 2014, there was policy paralysis in the country.

He said there were no policies, no leadership and scams were at their peak in the government the economy was in shambles and the governance system was directionless.

The home minister said during the "11 years of seva", the speed and scale of the country's development have been changed by 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'.

"PM Shri @narendramodi ji brought farmers, women, backwards, Dalits and marginalised to the centre of governance and created a work culture of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas instead of appeasement," he said.

Shah said the 11 years of the Modi government have also proved to be a milestone in the direction of national security.

"Naxalism is on its last legs, peace has been established in Jammu-Kashmir and the Northeast, India now responds to terrorist attacks by entering the homes of terrorists. This shows the changing picture of India under the Modi government," he said.

