New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Department of Posts lost 1,163 personnel due to Covid-19 and family members of 97 deceased have been given government job or engagement, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

According to the data shared by Minister of State For Communications Devusinh Chauhan, the Department of Posts (DoP) lost 508 departmental employees and 655 gramin dak sevaks (GDS) due to the Covid-19.

"Department of Posts had proposed extension of the benefit of payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakh to all departmental employees and Gramin Dak Sevaks to cover death due to covid-19 while discharging official duties. However, on account of financial implications and with a view to have a uniform stand on this issue across various Departments, the proposal could not materialize," Chauhan said.

A total of 27 individuals belonging to the family members of the deceased departmental employees and 70 from deceased GDS family have been given government job or engagement.

Postal service is among the essential services and it was operational during the pandemic and assisted in delivery of medicines, medical equipment, payments etc during the lockdown.

