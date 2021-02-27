Amaravati, Feb 27 (PTI): Coronavirus cases seem to be taking an upward path again after a long slide in Andhra Pradesh as 118 were added afresh on Saturday, the highest so far this month.

After 1.39 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2.60 lakh per million population and an overall positivity rate of 6.39 per cent, the cumulative COVID-19 cases climbed to 8,89,799, a health department bulletin said

It said 86 patients recovered and none died in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The gross recoveries now stood at 8,81,963 and toll at 7,169, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 667, an addition of 32 in a day.

Chittoor district once again topped the state with 33 fresh cases, its highest figure this month.

Consequently, its active caseload climbed back to 110 from 80.

Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts added 14 new cases each and Guntur 13 while eight reported less than 10 each, according to the bulletin.

Vizianagaram did not report any new case in a day. PTI

