New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): As many as 11,831 new COVID-19 cases and 11,904 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 1,08,38,194, including 1,48,609 active cases and 1,05,34,505 recoveries.

So far, 1,55,080 lives have been claimed by the virus in the country including 84 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 58,12,362 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program.

A total of 20,19,00,614 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till February 7, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Monday. Of these, 5,32,236 samples were tested on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)