Deoghar, May 23 (PTI) Twelve people were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday for their alleged involvement in cybercrime, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided several locations in the district and made the arrests, Deoghar SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

He said that 19 mobile phones, 28 SIM cards, six ATM cards, two laptops, two passbooks, a chequebook and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

In another raid, the police seized large quantities of liquor and arrested a person, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)