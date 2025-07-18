Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) Twelve illegal Bangladeshis have been deported to their country from two districts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

He asserted that the state government will continue to crack the whip on infiltrators.

"Unrelenting Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants. 12 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been detained and pushed back to Bangladesh via Cachar and Sribhumi," Sarma said in a post on X.

"We will have no mercy on infiltration and carry on with our tough stance," he added, lauding the police action.

Assam Police has launched a statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi nationals, residing without valid documents.

Around 350 infiltrators have been sent back to Bangladesh in the last few months, Sarma had said earlier.

