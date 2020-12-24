Itanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 16,669, a health department official said on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Tawang, two each from West Kameng and the Capital Complex region, one each case was also detected in Lower Siang, Siang, East Siang and Longding districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring two, all the new patients were asymptomatic.

Twenty-two more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,401.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state at present is 98.39 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 212 active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have so far died of the disease.

The fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 75, followed by Tawang (40), West Kameng (23) and East Siang (18).

The state has so far tested 3,74,423 samples for COVID-19, including 689 on Wednesday, and the positivity rate is at 1.61 per cent, Jampa added.

