Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 26 (PTI) At least 12 school children were injured after an autorickshaw they were travelling in collided head-on with a pick-up van in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Chiru Magrandaha village under the jurisdiction of Herhanj police station when the children were returning home from their school after hoisting the national flag.

The driver of the autorickshaw also suffered serious injury.

"The autorickshaw was hit by the pick-up van which was travelling in the opposite direction, the officer-in-charge of Herhanj police station," Krishna Pal, said.

The injured were taken to Balumath Community Health Center.

Doctors Prakash Badaik and Surendra Kumar administered them with first aid treatment, the police officer said.

According to them, 10 among the 12 children were referred to RIMS in Ranchi for better treatment.

Of them, the condition of four children was critical.

