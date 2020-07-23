Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,05,829 on Thursday with 1,257 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in India's financial capital rose to 5,927 with 55 patients succumbing, it said.

1,984 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,102.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Mumbai has now gone up to 72 per cent from 71 per cent the day before, the BMC said.

There are 22,800 active cases in the city and 886 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals.

So far 4.56 lakh COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the city, it said.

Based on the past seven days' data, the city has an average case doubling rate of 61 days and average case growth rate of 1.14 per cent.

