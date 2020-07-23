Mumbai, July 23: The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday decided to postpone Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections for another three months. The decision to extend the elections for another three months was taken due to the COVID-19. The elections were earlier scheduled to be held before May 1 as per Municipal rules.

However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a 3-month extension was given on April 27, 2020. This extension will be over on July 27. Another three months extension has been given from July 27 onwards. Maharashtra Reports Close to 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours, Tally Nears 3.5 Lakh-Mark.

Tweet by ANI:

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to postpone Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections for another 3 months. The elections were scheduled to be held before May 1 as per Municipal rules but due to #COVID19 a 3-month extension to this was given on 27th April 2020. (1/2) — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

In March this year, Maharashtra State Election Commission had also deferred the elections to local bodies in the state till further orders as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus. The voting for 1570 gram panchayats was scheduled to be held on March 31.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India due to coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 3,47,502, including 1,36,980 active cases. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 12,854 on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).