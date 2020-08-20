Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,32,817 on Thursday after 1,275 people tested positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the infection rose to 7,311 as 46 fatalities were reported during the day, it said.

According to the civic body, 976 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, which pushed the number of recovered persons to 1,07,033.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the city is 18,170 at present.

Mumbai is one of the worst-affected hotspots of coronavirus in the country. The first infected patient was found in the city on March 11 this year.

