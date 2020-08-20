New Delhi, August 20: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi has provided a four-wheeler vehicle from his MPLADS fund for residents of Noolpuzha village in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad. The vehicle - Mahindra Thar - is being used to carry healthcare workers to remote areas in Noolpuzha village. Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a video which shows how healthcare workers are providing medical assistance to tribals with the help of Mahindra Thar. Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Government For 'Destroying' Unorganised Economy, Says 'Country Will Not Be Able to Provide Jobs in Coming Time'.

"Helping transform life of the tribal communities living in remote areas in my Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad by providing them medical care at their door step. I salute doctors and healthcare workers, whose selfless service saves lives," Rahul tweeted. In the video, Dr Dahar Mohammed V, Medical Officer Incharge Family Health Centre Noolpuzha, explains how tribals were deprived of healthcare services as doctors were unable to reach there.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

"Here in this panchayat, 75% of the land is forest area and 43% of the population is tribal people. It is a very difficult task for them to reach any hospital from here. 250 colonies are here. About 20 of them are in the midst of forest. They have to walk kilometres to reach the hospitals. That's when we requested our dear Rahul Gandhi for a vehicle. Incredible changes took place thereafter," Dr Dahar Mohammed says.

"Every month we are conducting 25-26 medical camps in these tribal colonies. Now we can say without any doubt that there is not a single person who is not getting the treatment from Family Healthcare Centre Noolpuzha," he adds. The video ends with an elderly resident expressing her happiness. "They (doctors) visit every month and take care of everyone in the colony very well. They are very helpful to us," Boliyamma says.

