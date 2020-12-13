Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the death toll in the state to 2,542, while 1,290 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 2.91 lakh, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the 2,91,289 COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan till now, 16,629 are under treatment. As many as 2,72,118 people have been discharged after treatment, it stated.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 474 till now, followed by 269 in Jodhpur, 208 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 157 in Kota, 116 in Bharatpur, 107 in Udaipur and 102 in Pali.

On Sunday, Rajasthan recorded 1,290 new cases, including 295 in Jaipur, 105 in Jodhpur, 99 in Kota, 70 in Bhilwara, 65 in Udaipur, and 61 in Nagaur.

