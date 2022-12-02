Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday has issued posting and transfer orders of 13 IAS and 4 HCS officers with immediate effect, according an official release here.

Among IAS officers, D Suresh, has been posted as resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, while Rajeev Ranjan goes as commissioner and secretary of Social Justice and Empowerment department, commissioner and secretary welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes department and commissioner and secretary, Fisheries department, the release said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 60% Females and 65% Males Voted in First Phase, Total Turnout 63.31%.

Sanjeev Verma has been posted as commissioner, Rohtak division while Jagdeep Singh has been posted as managing director of Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, it said.

Saket Kumar has been posted as Karnal division commissioner while Yashendra Singh who is chief executive of Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board and director, employment has been given additional charge of director, skill development and industrial training, special secretary of skill development and industrial training department, it said.

Also Read | Qutub Minar Row: Delhi Court to Pass Order on December 12 on Review Plea Against Dismissal of Intervention Application.

Narhari Singh Banger goes as director of agriculture while Prashant Panwar has been posted as commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ambala, it said.

Neha Singh, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Palwal.

Among Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers, Virender Singh Sehrawat, Satinder Siwach, Pradeep Kumar and Abhay Singh Jangra have been given new posting orders, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)