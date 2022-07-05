Jamshedpur, Jul 5 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old girl had gone to a toilet just outside here home in Shankarpur area here past midnight on Sunday when the five men barged into the toilet and allegedly raped her, the officer said.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Ajmer Man Salman Chishti Announces Home, Property for Anyone Who Decapitates Nupur Sharma (Watch Video).

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members who registered a police complaint.

The police has started an investigation into the matter and raids are on to apprehend the culprits, the officer said. PTI BS

Also Read | Twitter vs Indian Government: India Says Big Tech Must Obey Law of the Land As Twitter Goes to Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)