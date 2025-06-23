Nadia (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl died in a bomb explosion during a victory procession organised by Trinamool Congress in Kaliganj police station area after the party swept Kaliganj Assembly bypoll.

Taking to X, West Bengal police confirmed that the 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from the explosion.

Police further assured that police are conducting raids to nab the culprits involved in the bomb blast.

"Today, a 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from an explosion in the Kaliganj PS area of Krishnanagar police district. We shall spare no stone unturned to nab the culprits who were behind the incident. Raids are on in full swing to arrest those responsible for this extremely unfortunate death," the Police said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident and directed police to "take strong and decisive legal action" against the culprits.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress' Alifa Ahmed swept the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll, winning by a margin of 50049 votes against BJP's Ashish Ghosh. TMC's workers were celebrating Alifa Ahmed's victory when the explosion happened.

Union Minister Sukanata Majumdar criticised the state's law and order over the incident, saying, "Only in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal can an election celebration look like a terrorist attack!"

In a post on X, he wrote, "Yes, bombs. Not speeches, not sweets - bombs were thrown in the name of 'victory' in a bypoll! A minor girl was blown to death even before counting ended in Kaliganj."

Majumdar further called TMC a "criminal syndicate in power" and slammed Mamata Banerjee by calling him "patron saint of blood and fear."

"How brutal, how sick, how inhuman do you have to be to throw bombs while kids are on the street? AITC is not a political party anymore! It's a criminal syndicate in power. Mamata is not a Chief Minister, she's the patron saint of blood and fear," he said. (ANI)

