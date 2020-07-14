Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): A total of 1,390 COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, according to the state health department.

The total number of positive cases has surged to 32,838 in the state, said the department in a daily health bulletin.

Also Read | Sanjay Jha Sacked From Congress For 'Anti-Party Activities and Breach of Discipline'.

The number of discharged cases stood at 718 on Tuesday, it added.

Of these, 19,931 patients have been discharged while 980 succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

Also Read | Vasundhara Raje Back in Picture Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis, To Attend Key BJP Meeting at 11 AM Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)