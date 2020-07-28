Port Blair, Jul 28 (PTI) Fourteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union Territory's caseload to 338 on Tuesday, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said, adding 10 more people have recovered from the disease.

Of the 338 cases, 145 are active while 192 people have recovered and one patient has died, it said.

The Union Territory registered its first coronavirus fatality on Monday after a 49-year-old government employee succumbed to the infection at the GB Pant Hospital here.

Deputy Director (Health) Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for COVID-19, has also tested positive for the infection on the previous day.

Meanwhile, traders' body Middle Andaman Merchants' Association has decided that shops in the Middle Andaman region will remain open only from 7 am to 2 pm from Tuesday onwards due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. PTI

