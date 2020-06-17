India News | 14 New COVID-19 Cases in Nagaland, Tally Rises to 193

Kohima, Jun 17 (PTI) Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the northeastern state to 193, officials said.

Of the total cases, 90 are active and 103 people have recovered from the disease, they said, adding that the recovery rate in the state is 53.36 per cent.

Giving details of the fresh cases, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted, "Two new cases, one each from Dimapur Quarantine Centre and Tuensang Quarantine Centre of COVID-19 positive have been reported out of 314 samples tested."

"Another 12 new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported out of the 238 samples tested. All cases are from Mon quarantine centre," he said in another tweet.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Nagaland at 127, followed by 31 in Kohima, 21 in Mon, eight in Peren, and six in Tuensang.

