Guwahati, Feb 22 (PTI) Assam on Monday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,17,406, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,091 as no fresh fatality due to the disease has been reported, it said.

During the day, 18 more patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 2,14,712, the NHM said in its daily bulletin.

The state currently has a total of 256 active COVID-19 cases.

The NHM bulletin said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the death toll caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Assam has so far tested 67,77,232 samples for COVID- 19, including 15,536 on Monday, it said.

The NHM bulletin further said a total of 1,65,410 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 14,060 persons have got the second dose.

Of the total vaccinated persons, 85 have developed minor side effects due to the vaccine, it added.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) reported," the NHM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)