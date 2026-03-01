Mumbai, March 1: A 23-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday, February 27, in Mumbai after an iron rod fell from the ongoing Sewri-Worli elevated corridor project and struck him. The victim, identified as a local resident, was walking near the construction site when the heavy metal rod plummeted from the bridge structure. Onlookers rushed to his aid and transported him to a nearby municipal hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for severe head and shoulder injuries.

The incident has once again brought the safety protocols of Mumbai’s large-scale infrastructure projects into question. The Sewri-Worli elevated bridge is a critical connector aimed at linking the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) with the coastal road, but the site has seen increasing complaints regarding falling debris and lack of safety netting. Local police have cordoned off the area and initiated an inquiry to determine if there was a lapse in safety measures by the contractor during the time of the accident. Wadala Horror: Cab Driver Crushed to Death After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls on Ertiga on Eastern Freeway in Mumbai (Disturbing Video).

Iron Rod Falls From Sewri-Worli Bridge Project in Mumbai

According to eyewitness accounts, the iron rod fell from a height of several meters during active construction work. The victim was struck directly, causing him to collapse instantly. "We heard a loud metallic crash and saw the young man on the ground. There was no safety barricade or overhead protection in that specific walking patch," noted a regular commuter in the area.

Hospital authorities stated that the victim is in stable but critical condition. He has sustained deep lacerations and is being monitored for potential internal trauma. Doctors confirmed that he remains under observation in the surgical ward, and his family has been notified of the incident. Mumbai Metro Line 4 Pillar Collapse in Mulund: At least 3 Injured After Slab Falls on Vehicles on LBS Road (Watch Video).

Incident Sparks Accountability

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is overseeing the project, has been informed of the mishap. Preliminary reports suggest that the rod may have slipped during a lifting operation or was left unsecured on a higher platform. Residents in Sewri have previously raised alarms about the proximity of heavy machinery to high-traffic pedestrian footpaths.

The local police station is in the process of recording statements from the site supervisors and workers present at the time of the accident. An FIR (First Information Report) is expected to be registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering life through negligence.

"We are examining the site and checking CCTV footage to see how the material fell. If negligence is established on the part of the contractor or the safety officers, strict legal action will be taken," a senior police official stated.

