Phagwara (Punjab), May 9 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl student was run over by a train here on Tuesday, police said.

Government Railway Police in-charge Gurbhej Singh identified the deceased as a Class 9 student Baljinder Kaur, a resident of village Dakoha.

He said the girl was crossing the railway track near the Sugar mill crossing on Phagwara-Chaheru rail section, unmindful of an approaching train.

The body was handed over to her family after postmortem, he said.

