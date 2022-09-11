Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) As many as 144 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,43,735, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 1,421 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,953. The recovery count has reached 7,30,970, he added.

