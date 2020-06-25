Bhopal, Jun 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 12,595 on Thursday with the detection of 147 fresh cases, including 46 in Indore, while eight more patients succumbed to the disease, health officials said.

The death toll increased to 542 after eight more patients succumbed to the infection, they said here.

Also, 146 persons were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of such people to 9,619, the officials said.

Of the eight fatalities, four were reported from Indore, three from Bhopal and one from Sagar, they said.

With four fresh deaths in Indore, one of the countrys worst virus-hit districts, the toll there went up to 211, a state health bulletin said.

With 46 new cases, the count in Indore rose to 4,507, it said.

Bhopal now has 2,633 COVID-19 cases with the detection of 32 new patients while the toll stood at 94, the health bulletin said.

No new coronavirus case had been reported from 26 districts since Wednesday evening.

While infections have been reported from all the 52 districts, five of them did not have any active case as on Wednesday, the health bulletin said.

The health officials said there are 1,095 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 12,595, active cases 2,434, new cases 147, deaths 542, discharged 9,619, number of tested people 3,21,595.

