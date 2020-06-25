New Delhi, June 25: The Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry on Thursday decided to postpone the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination 2020 amid rising coronavirus cases in India. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was to conduct the CTET exam on July 5. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank gave the information regarding this. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Cancelled, Class XII Students Can Opt for Exams to Be Conducted Later: Board Tells Supreme Court.

However, the new date for the CTET examination is yet to be announced by the board. The CBSE advised candidates to visit official website - www.ctet.nic.in- for updates. The board in a notification said, “The next date of examination will be intimated when the situation is more conducive for the conduct of examinations. All the candidates registered for CTET July 2020 are hereby informed that for any update they may visit the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in regularly.”

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Statement:

It has been decided to postpone the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on July 5, in view of the present circumstances: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank pic.twitter.com/Cik1YnOwJD — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Last week, the CBSE released the previous exam question papers for the CTET. Candidates can download these papers from the official website. Earlier in the day, the board also announced to cancel the Class 10, 12 Board exams 2020 scheduled from July 1 to July 15. The CBSE would now assess the scores of previous three examinations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).