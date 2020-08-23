Aizawl, Aug 23 (PTI) Fifteen more people, including two frontline workers, in Mizoram have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the states COVID-19 caseload to 918.

According to a statement issued by the state's Information and Public Relation department, 11 cases were reported from Kolasib district, three from Aizawl district and one from Lunglei district. Of the 15 fresh cases, nine were due to local transmission. Six truck drivers who came from Tripura and Assam were among the rest, it said.

Meanwhile, 36 people, including seven Assam Rifles personnel, four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and 22 truck drivers were discharged from COVID-19 care centres on Sunday after they recovered from the infection.

With 459 people having recovered, the recovery rate in the state now stands at 50 per cent. The number of active cases also stands at 459. According to the Health Department, a total of 32,391 samples have been tested till Saturday.

Mamit and Khawzawl districts are now coronavirus-free, the department said.

