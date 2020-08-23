Raipur, August 23: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel wrote to former party president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, urging him to takeover the party presidency. Baghel's letter came a day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet to decide on party leadership. Sonia Gandhi to Step Down as Congress President, Final Decision at CWC Meeting Tomorrow: Reports.

Sonia Gandhi, the incumbent Congress president who was appointed for an interim period of one-year in August 2019, has indicated her intent to step down from the post. Report citing top party sources claimed that she could table her resignation before the CWC meeting begins tomorrow.

Baghel, in his letter to the Gandhi scion, claimed that lakhs of Congress workers are looking upon the leadership of Nehru-Gandhi family in "these challenging times". The family should not vacate its leadership role in such a scenario, he said, appealing him to return to the post.

See Bhupesh Baghel's Letter to Rahul Gandhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel writes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requesting him to take charge as the president of Congress party. pic.twitter.com/EJ8FLee5kf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

"The country has, in a democratic manner, time and again reposed their faith in the leadership of Gandhi family," Baghel said, adding that if Rahul Gandhi returns at the helm of party, it would be re-energised to take on the ruling party.

Baghel, in his letter, also recalled the successes which the Congress had registered under the leadership of Rahul. He mentioned the poll victories of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, along with a massive surge in Congress' tally in the BJP bation of Gujarat.

