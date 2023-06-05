Medininagar, Jun 5: A 15-year-old orphan girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday. The incident happened in the Chhatarpur police station area on Saturday night, but was reported to the police on Monday after villagers got to know of it, they said.

The girl was sleeping with her brother and sister when the 30-year-old man barged into their house, dragged her to the other room, and allegedly raped her, they added. The accused, who is a father of two children, is absconding since then, said Soni Kumari, the in-charge of Chhatarpur women's police station. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Five Persons Including Three Minors in Sitapur, Search On to Arrest Accused.

The man had also threatened her with dire consequences if she told the incident to anyone, she said. "The girl was in pain and falling unconscious. Seeing this, her younger brother called some women of the village. Then, the incident came to the fore. The girl was first taken to the sub-divisional hospital and then to the Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for tests," Kumari said. A case was lodged on the basis of the statement given by her, she said.

The parents of the three children died a year back, said the village head. Allahabad HC on Fake Rape Case Claim: Unusual For a Woman To Present a False Story Of Sexual Assault to Implicate Innocent Person.

"The girl lives with her younger brother and a sister, who is suffering from mental illness. They are getting all government benefits given to orphan children. Besides, she also works with a women's self-help group in the village," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)