The Allahabad High Court declined to give bail to a man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday, saying it would be rare for a lady to fabricate a sexual assault claim in order to blame an innocent person. A woman who has been the victim of sexual assault would prefer to suffer in silence than to falsely accuse someone, the Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh bench observed. As a result, she won't hold anyone accountable unless she becomes a victim of a sex crime. Delhi HC on Daughter-in-Law's Right in Shared Household Says 'Not Absolute and Cannot Be to Exclusion of In-Laws'.

Allahabad HC Says Unusual For a Woman To Present a False Story Of Sexual Assault

