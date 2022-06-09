Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) Around 150 people, who claimed to have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test, were Thursday detained during a demonstration for jobs outside the headquarters of the education department here, police said.

An officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said as the demonstrators sat on the street in front of Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake area, police asked them to disperse, which they did not pay heed to.

A scuffle ensued as the protesters refused to budge, following which they were bodily lifted and taken inside waiting police vans, he said.

The demonstrators were later released, the officer added.

Ranjit Goldar, one of the protesters, said they were not allowed to send a deputation to the education minister or any senior official of the department, due to which the group decided to demonstrate in front of Bikash Bhavan.

"We qualified for the TET in 2017, but have been overlooked all these years while recruitments took place. We are pushed to the edge," he said.

Around 10 people were detained on Wednesday during a similar demonstration outside the state secretariat.

