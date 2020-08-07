Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Ahmedabad in Gujarat reported 153 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its tally in the district to 27,587 on Friday, the state health department said.

Of these 153 new cases, 142 were from Ahmedabad city and 11 from other parts of the district, it said.

With the death of three COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the fatality count in the district reached 1,625, the department said in a release.

As many as 120 patients recovered from the infection and were given discharge in the last 24 hours, it said. PTI

