Shillong, Apr 28 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 16,430, a health department official said.

The state now has 1,475 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The death toll rose to 167, as two more persons succumbed to the infection, he said.

At least 138 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 14,788, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 4.56 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Over 2.24 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with 1.24 lakh of them having received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, War added.

