New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a grant of around Rs 1.56 lakh crore to urban local bodies, a 78 per cent increase, an official said on Tuesday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said Rs 12,139 crore has been set aside to improve ambient air quality, and Rs 26,057 crore for drinking water, sanitation and solid waste management.

He said urban local bodies will have to notify property tax in line with the state GDP to avail the grant recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

These bodies will also have to make public their audited and unaudited annual accounts, the official said.

Talking about Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, Mishra said 'Pey Jal Survekshan' will be conducted in cities to ascertain equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater and mapping of water bodies with respect to quantity and quality of water through a challenge process.

In a statement, the ministry said the Mission has a reform agenda with focus on strengthening of urban local bodies and water security of cities.

