Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) In an administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders for 32 IAS and HPAS officers, including the deputy commissioners of Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Sixteen Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officers were given transfer and posting orders in the reshuffle.

Also Read | Zero Shadow Day 2023 Date and Time: Bengaluru To Observe Rare Celestial Event on April 25; Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur, replacing Ram Kumar Gautam, who will now become the Director at the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs.

Lalit Jain, Director, Environment, Science and Technology, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority, replacing Rich Verma, who goes as Director, Land Records.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Militants in Anantnag.

Chief Executive Officer of Himachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency Rahul Kumar will become Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti.

Besides, the government shifted Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Manav Verma as Additional IG, Police Headquarters. The additional superintendent of Police of Kangra has been promoted and posted as SP of Lahaul and Spiti. Twenty-four officers of the ranks of ASP and Deputy SP were also transferred.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)