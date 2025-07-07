Chaibasa, Jul 7 (PTI) Security forces on Monday recovered 16 IEDs from a forest area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The improvised explosive devices were recovered in a forest stretch between Kotsona and Lanji villages, as part of an anti-Naxal operation by a joint team of security forces, SP Rakesh Ranjan said.

The explosives, weighing around two kg each, were defused by a bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

“The IEDs were meant to hinder the ongoing operation and target security personnel engaged in it,” the SP said.

