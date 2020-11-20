Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Sixteen more fatalities due to COVID-19 pushed the death toll in Punjab to 4,572, while 819 new cases took the infection tally to 1,44,995 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new deaths, four were reported from Jalandhar, three from Mohali, two each from Ferozepur and Mansa and one each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Muktsar and Patiala.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, Mohali registered 195 infections, Ludhiana 96 and Jalandhar 95.

According to the bulletin, Punjab has 6,504 active COVID-19 cases.

As many as 492 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the viral infection in a day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,33,919.

Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support while 141 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said, adding a total of 29,70,682 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)