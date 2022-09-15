Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 15 (PTI) Sixteen legislators of the opposition Telugu Desam Party were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for a day on Thursday as they protested near the Speaker's podium.

The TDP members were on their feet protesting the remarks of Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna against their colleague Dalit MLA D B V Swamy and demanding that the Minister apologise to the member.

The Minister claimed he spoke nothing wrong against a fellow Dalit.

As the House took up a short discussion on decentralisation of administration, the opposition members stormed into the Well of the House and continued their protest.

Speaker T Seetaram asked the TDP legislators to return to their seats but to no avail.

Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath then moved a motion for suspension of 16 TDP MLAs from the House for a day. It was carried by voice-vote.

As the suspended members were led away, the House continued the discussion without the opposition.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati tendered his resignation from the post. The Speaker accepted the resignation. Notification would be issued on Monday for the election of a new deputy Speaker.

