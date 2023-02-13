Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has informed the High Court of Karnataka that a total of 1,663 Distribution Transformer Centers (DTCs) have been shifted from the existing footpaths to other convenient places or have been replaced with new spun pole structures as of January 30, 2023.

The Chief General Manager (Projects) of BESCOM filed an affidavit before the HC on Monday following a direction by the court on January 9, 2023.

The HC is hearing a public interest litigation by Wing Commander (Retired) GB Athri on the issue of DTCs occupying footpaths and posing a threat to pedestrians.

The affidavit also states that a total of 2,587 DTCs have been identified in BESCOM jurisdiction and works pertaining to the remaining of 924 DTCs would be completed by September 2023. The BESCOM had filed a status report earlier on January 3, 2023. Since then another 109 DTCs have been shifted or replaced with spun pole structures, it said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed the court that it has taken steps to maintain cleanliness around the DTCs. Warning messages have been painted or put up on flex hoardings. BBMP is monitoring these places on a daily basis. A coordination committee of BESCOM and BBMP held a meeting on February 3 and is handling the issue.

The affidavit by the BESCOM had photographs of the transformers form various locations in the city to show that cleanliness has been maintained around them.

The Division Bench head by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale adjourned the hearing after directing the civic authorities to file a status report on the 5th of every month till the deadline of September 23. The hearing was adjourned.

