New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, reacting to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, stated that the budget of the Modi government reflects the aspirations of the country's 140 crore people.

Nityanand Rai said that the budget embodies the core mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. "It is a budget that strengthens the nation's infrastructure, generates employment, and reinforces the foundation of a Viksit Bharat @2047," he said.

Rai said that the Modi government's budget focuses on the defence sector, farmers' income, critical minerals, data centres, infrastructure, and employment.

"This budget offers a great deal for the middle class, industries, startups, and investors," he added.

Former Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur, Nityanand Rai, said that once again the Modi government has made a provision of Rs 12.2 lakh crore for capital expenditure on public projects. This will improve connectivity, accelerate the pace of projects and strengthen overall infrastructure. Strong infrastructure will have a direct impact on employment and mobility, marking an important step in strengthening transportation, and its benefits are certain to reach across all sectors of the country.

Rai further added that provisions have been made in this budget for the welfare of all sections of society--villagers, the poor, farmers, labourers, women, and youth.

"The budget provides for the expansion of the rail network and the construction of seven major high-speed rail corridors. A new high-speed rail corridor between Varanasi and Siliguri has been announced, which will pass through Bihar," he added

Nityanand Rai congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on behalf of the people of Bihar. He said that in this year's budget as well, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a major gift to Bihar by announcing the development of a 'ship repair ecosystem' in Patna.

"This centre, to be built along the banks of the Ganga River, will strengthen inland waterways, enable local repair of ships, and significantly reduce logistics costs. This is a major step toward establishing Bihar as a key transport and industrial hub in eastern India," he added. (ANI)

